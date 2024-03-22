Scoring big for prom: Atlanta Hawks' charity initiative provides free formal attire for teens

More than a dozen girls are marveling at their new free prom dresses. The Atlanta Hawks and local nonprofits teamed up to make sure every girl can look and feel her best for the big ball.

The Hawks practice facility's basketball court is not a likely boutique, but it is a welcome one, filled with hundreds of prom dresses from some of the most stylish stores.

"All of the dresses contributed came from boutiques, Macy's, Windsor," nonprofit Ascent Project's Jill Mitchell said.

The juniors and seniors who perused the racks received everything they needed to have a ball for free.

"We work in underserved communities...and connect ladies to opportunities like this," Mitchell said.

Emory's Healthcare Courts, the Hawks practice facilities, served as the perfect pre-prom parlor with booths designated for hair, makeup, and shoes.

Girls partnered with personal shoppers to help accessorize and complete each look.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ The Atlanta Hawks and several Atlanta charities helped some deserving teens get dressed in style for their prom. (FOX 5)

Frederick Douglas High School junior Kayora Wilson says she's confident in her choice.

"There are so many options it was hard to choose from," she said. "They were perfect for me, but I decided to go out-of-the-box on a color."

It's all thanks to the Lady Hawks, an organization made up of the NBA teams' wives, mothers and girlfriends and nonprofits like Ascent Project and Becca's Closet.

The donations are either brand new or pristine condition, to make sure every girl walks out on prom night feeling like a queen.

If you'd like to donate and get involved, visit Hawks.com/LadyHawks.