Scooby-Doo and the gang need your help at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

There’s a major mystery brewing in Downtown Atlanta, and only one team in the world can collect all the clues and successfully close the case.

And no … we’re not talking about the Good Day Atlanta team (after all, poor Buck just can’t get a clue!). We’re talking about the cartoon crime solvers of Mystery Inc.!

You and your "meddling kids" are invited to join Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Scooby-Doo at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, as "SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem" takes over the popular attraction through Sept. 7. The immersive new exhibit was put together by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, and essentially brings the iconic animated franchise to life, putting your kids hot on the trail of a mischief-causing jewel thief!

Curators say the goal of "SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem" is to develop problem-solving skills through several hands-on activities; highlights include the search for a secret safe (hint: look behind the portraits on the wall) and the hunt for a secret passageway that leads straight to the villain’s workshop (another hint: follow the glowing footprints!). But junior sleuths, beware: there might be a ghost or two haunting the mansion …"Zoinks!"

The Children's Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, and its regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends (note: the museum is closed Wednesdays). General admission is $17.95 on weekdays and $19.95 on weekends when purchased in advance.

For more information on visiting the museum, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out with Scooby, Shaggy, and the crew, doing our best to unmask a jewel thief and avoid any "ruh-roh!" moments!

