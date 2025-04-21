Scissors attack prompts full lockdown at Atlanta school

article

The Brief A student was injured in an isolated attack involving scissors at an Atlanta school, leading to a temporary full lockdown. The injured student was taken to a hospital, but further details, including the student's identity and condition, have not been released. The student accused in the attack will face legal and administrative consequences under Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Board of Education codes.



A student was injured in an attack involving a pair of scissors at North Atlanta High School on Monday afternoon.

The incident prompted a temporary full lockdown, Atlanta Public Schools officials said.

What we know:

The incident was described as isolated, and no other injuries were reported.

"This afternoon, a student was injured by another student with a pair of scissors. This was an isolated incident. However, a schoolwide alert was triggered, placing the building on a full lockdown," said Seth Coleman, director of media and social media for Atlanta Public Schools.

The injured student was transported to a hospital for medical care.

What we don't know:

Further details, including the student's identity and the specific school involved, were not immediately released.

The condition of the injured student has not been released.

What's next:

The student accused in the attack will face both legal and administrative consequences under the codes of student discipline of Atlanta Public Schools and the Atlanta Board of Education, officials said.