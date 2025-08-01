School of Rock brings 'Freakier' fun to Good Day Atlanta

The Brief Lindsay Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis are back as a body-swapping mother and daughter in "Freakier Friday," opening in theaters Friday, Aug. 8. The fictional band Pink Slip also returns in the new film, shining a light on the kind of teen rock being produced every day at School of Rock Atlanta. School of Rock is a performance-based music education program with more than 350 locations around the world.



It’s been more than 20 years since Lindsay Lohan rocked out with her band Pink Slip in the comedy hit "Freaky Friday" — and now that the long-awaited sequel is about to take over movie screens nationwide, we’re celebrating at a place where "rocking out" happens almost every single day of the week.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with the talented students and instructors at School of Rock Atlanta, part of the performance-based music education program with more than 350 locations (and more than 60,000 students!) around the world. School of Rock instructors say they use one-on-one lessons, group rehearsals, and live performances to help prepare students for their moment in the spotlight — whether that young rocker is a guitarist, drummer, bassist, keyboardist, or vocalist. The goal is to get students in a band and performing at a real music venue — just like Pink Slip in 2003’s "Freaky Friday."

And yes, we’re hearing Pink Slip will make a triumphant return in "Freakier Friday," which reunites Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother and daughter who once again find themselves in a hilarious (for us, not for them!) body-swapping situation. "Freakier Friday" is set to open exclusively in theaters from Walt Disney Pictures next Friday, Aug. 8.

Now, imagine this for another installment in the "Freaky Friday" universe: a young rocker suddenly switches bodies with a middle-aged feature reporter from Good Day Atlanta. Sounds like a blockbuster, right? Well, to see how it all plays out, click the video player in this article.