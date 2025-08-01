School of Rock brings 'Freakier' fun to Good Day Atlanta
ATLANTA - It’s been more than 20 years since Lindsay Lohan rocked out with her band Pink Slip in the comedy hit "Freaky Friday" — and now that the long-awaited sequel is about to take over movie screens nationwide, we’re celebrating at a place where "rocking out" happens almost every single day of the week.
This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with the talented students and instructors at School of Rock Atlanta, part of the performance-based music education program with more than 350 locations (and more than 60,000 students!) around the world. School of Rock instructors say they use one-on-one lessons, group rehearsals, and live performances to help prepare students for their moment in the spotlight — whether that young rocker is a guitarist, drummer, bassist, keyboardist, or vocalist. The goal is to get students in a band and performing at a real music venue — just like Pink Slip in 2003’s "Freaky Friday."
And yes, we’re hearing Pink Slip will make a triumphant return in "Freakier Friday," which reunites Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother and daughter who once again find themselves in a hilarious (for us, not for them!) body-swapping situation. "Freakier Friday" is set to open exclusively in theaters from Walt Disney Pictures next Friday, Aug. 8.
Now, imagine this for another installment in the "Freaky Friday" universe: a young rocker suddenly switches bodies with a middle-aged feature reporter from Good Day Atlanta. Sounds like a blockbuster, right? Well, to see how it all plays out, click the video player in this article.
The Source: Information for this story comes from Walt Disney Pictures, School of Rock Atlanta, and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.