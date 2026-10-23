School bus overturns along Salem Road near Interstate 20

The Brief A school bus overturned along Salem Road just south of Interstate 20 on Friday night. Emergency vehicles flooded the scene after the crash, which occurred after high school football games had finished. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was aboard the vehicle or if any injuries were reported.



A school bus crashed along Salem Road just south of Interstate 20 on Friday night.

What we know:

The crash occurred after several high schools finished their games.

Video from the scene showed a school bus on its side as emergency vehicles flooded the area.

Emergency crews flood the intersection near Salem Road and SR 138 south of Interstate 20 in Rockdale County after an overturned school bus triggered a major multi-agency rescue operation late Friday evening, October 23, 2026 (GDOT / Georgia 511).

What we don't know:

It remains unknown if any students or drivers were aboard the bus or suffered injuries during the crash.

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the bus to overturn or which school the bus belongs to.

Officials have not stated if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.