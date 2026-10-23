26-year-old man sentenced in Catoosa County child molestation case

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The Brief A Catoosa County jury convicted 26-year-old Dakota Christopher Crow on two counts of child molestation for abusing two young children between 2017 and 2018. Chief Superior Court Judge Brian House sentenced Crow to 20 years, ordering him to serve the first six years in prison followed by 14 years on sex offender probation. During the trial, Crow admitted under cross-examination to inappropriately touching one victim and revealed he continued volunteering with children up until his arrest.



A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years after a jury convicted him of molesting two young children, according to the district attorney's office.

What we know:

According to prosecutors, a Catoosa County jury found Dakota Christopher Crow guilty on Sept. 30 on two counts of child molestation following a three-day trial. At a sentencing hearing on Oct. 13, a judge sentenced Crow to a 20-years, ordering him to serve the first six years in prison followed by 14 years on sex offender probation.

Prosecutors said that evidence presented at trial revealed that Crow repeatedly fondled the two victims from 2017 through 2018. An eyewitness testified in court that he saw Crow inappropriately rubbing one victim's leg and ordered him to stop, though prosecutors noted the incident was not immediately reported to law enforcement.

The district attorney's office added that Crow took the stand to testify in his own defense. Under cross-examination, Crow admitted on the witness stand to inappropriately touching one of the victims as described by the eyewitness.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued to the court that Crow posed an ongoing danger to the community, highlighting trial testimony in which Crow admitted he continued volunteering to work with children after the abuse occurred and up until his arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed where Crow volunteered with children.

Prosecutors also did not release the identities or specific ages of the victims to protect their privacy.