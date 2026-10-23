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The Brief A Smyrna police detective testified about the grisly details surrounding the murder and dismemberment of Shanteria Mosley during a bond hearing. A Cobb County judge denied bond for 18-year-old Kingston Bradley, keeping the suspect locked up as the felony murder case moves forward in Superior Court. Investigators uncovered severed remains inside Mosley's car trunk along with a bleached crime scene and decapitation photograph on the suspect's phone.



A Cobb County judge denied bond Friday for an 18-year-old man accused of dismembering a woman inside a Smyrna apartment in September.

Bond denied in Smyrna dismemberment case

What we know:

Judge Brendan Murphey denied Kingston Bradley, 18, of Smyrna, on Friday following a detective's testimony detailing the death of Shanteria "KT" Mosley.

"After carefully evaluating the factors based on everything the court has heard and seen today, Mr. Bradley is not a candidate for bond at this time," Murphy said during his ruling.

Mosley's mother issued a victim impact statement, crying as she read it.

Gruesome apartment evidence

The backstory:

Police discovered Mosley's torso wrapped in trash bags inside a storage tub last month, along with severed body parts placed inside her own vehicle.

During the hearing, Smyrna police Detective Nathaniel Wachowiak testified that investigators seized digital evidence from Bradley's phone, which he described as "a photo of Shanteria decapitated in Kingston's bedroom."

Inside the apartment, officers found a gun, a bloody handsaw and cleaning supplies. The detective noted that the entire home smelled like bleach.

Authorities do not believe Mosley and Bradley knew each other before meeting in September. Wachowaik said Bradley located her contact information through an online escort service.

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Police interview Bradley's family

What they're saying:

Wachowiak testified that Bradley's father, Kenneth Bradley, informed officers his son has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, had stopped taking prescribed medication, and abused over-the-counter drugs.

Police said officers then found bloody bedding in the father's truck after the initial interview.

The detective also spoke about his interview with Bradley's girlfriend. According to Wachowaik, she told investigators that while she was on the phone with Kingston, she overheard comments his dad made to him the day of the crime.

"She overheard Kenneth say to Kingston, 'There's a body in here. What did you do? Get rid of this,'" Wachowaik said.

Both sides delivered brief arguments prior to the ruling.

Defense attorney Paul Arena-Camarillo asked for leniency based on his client's clean record.

"We would just ask that a reasonable bond be set in this case due to his lack of criminal history. We would ask for an ankle monitor and house arrest," Arena-Camarillo said.

Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor pushed back against release.

"This was stranger on stranger, so there is absolutely no conditions that you could put into place that would keep our community safe," Raynor said.

Pending investigative details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated whether Bradley's father will face criminal charges related to the bloody bedding recovered from his truck.

Felony murder prosecution

What's next:

Bradley remains in custody facing charges of felony murder and concealing the death of another.