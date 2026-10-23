Ted Cruz rallies with Rick Jackson with GOP anxious about voter turnout

The Brief U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz rallied with gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson in Henry County on Friday. Jackson plans to attend two separate weekend rallies alongside Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp. Republicans are expressing concern over turnout as polls show a deadlocked race.



Republican candidate for governor, Rick Jackson, brought Sen. Ted Cruz to Henry County Friday to excite Republicans, with lackluster early voting numbers and tight poll numbers causing concern.

"This race for governor is basically tied," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. "It shouldn't be, but it is."

Jackson's campaign announced that he would appear alongside President Donald Trump in his rally in Perry on Saturday, after initially saying he wouldn't.

What we know:

The latest polling shows Jackson and Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms in a deadlock.

The Republican Party brought Cruz to Henry County to rally Jackson's base of supporters.

Jackson targeted Bottoms' tenure as mayor of Atlanta during the 2020 riots.

"Bad mayors don't make good governors," said Rick Jackson, Republican candidate for governor.

The billionaire candidate has spent nearly $200 million on the race since entering earlier this year, acknowledging affordability remains top of mind for voters and promising relief.

"As governor, I will cut Georgia's income tax in half during my first term," Jackson said.

What they're saying:

Sen. Cruz said that nationally, communism and Islamism have taken over the Democratic Party.

"It's not a battle between liberal and conservative," Cruz said. "This is a battle between crazy and sane."

After the event, Fox 5's Rob DiRienzo asked Cruz why he believes the race is so tight.

"Look, it's unfortunate that it's close, but I think at the end of the day, the people of Georgia are going to make the right decision," Cruz said.

The backstory:

Former Gov. Sonny Perdue reiterated the key message of the night: control of the governor's mansion hinges entirely on conservative voter turnout.

"I believe Georgia still Georgia," said Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor. "But, folks, the game is played by who shows up. And if we don't show up, they win."

Sen. Cruz encouraged those in the room to get ten of their friends and family members to also turnout.

What's next:

Jackson's campaign confirmed he will attend former President Donald Trump's rally outside Macon on Saturday.

There is growing concern among Republicans that Trump's visits could serve as a liability given his all-time low approval rating, though Cruz argued far-left policies pose the true liability.

Jackson also plans to attend a Saturday rally in Cherokee County with Gov. Brian Kemp, with 11 days remaining until Election Day.

President Trump and Gov. Kemp have had a chilled relationship for years, following Kemp's refusal to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election in the state.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from speeches and statements made at a Henry County campaign event featuring Rick Jackson, Sen. Ted Cruz, and former Gov. Sonny Perdue, as reported by FOX 5 reporter Rob DiRienzo.



