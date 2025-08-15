School bus involved in crash in Marietta area, no injuries reported

The Brief A school bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning at South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street near Marietta. One vehicle struck the bus and flipped on its side, while another vehicle was also damaged. No injuries have been reported, and it is unclear which school the students on the bus were traveling to.



A school bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Cobb County on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street near Marietta. It appears one vehicle ran into the school bus and flipped on its side. Another vehicle also appeared to be damaged.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash. However, it is unknown what school the students were headed to.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Cobb County Police Department.

The Cobb County School District confirmed none of the students were injured.

"Thankfully, no students were injured. Student safety remains our highest priority, and we appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and first responders," a district spokesperson said.

Drivers should avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.