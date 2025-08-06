Scholarship program aims to transform lives of families affected by incarceration

The Brief Jennifer Greene, a bail bondswoman, has launched a scholarship program to support children with incarcerated parents in pursuing higher education and succeeding academically. The program aims to break the cycle of generational incarceration by providing financial assistance and essential tools for academic success, with a focus on impacting entire families. The scholarship requires a 500-word essay on themes of freedom or adversity, with applications due by August 31, 2025, and winners announced on September 7.



A metro Atlanta bail bondswoman is working to break the cycle of incarceration by investing in the futures of children with parents behind bars.

What they're saying:

Jennifer Greene, a second-generation bondsman with the company Free at Last, has launched a scholarship program aimed at helping students pursue higher education — even when their families face difficult circumstances.

"I believe that God put us on this Earth to change the world," Greene said.

Her goal, she explained, is to support children who are on the path to college by giving them not only financial assistance, but also tools to succeed in the classroom.

"When we find a child that’s on the trajectory to go to college, we want to step in and not only help them with their academic career, but give them the basic necessity to excel in the classrooms," Greene said.

Greene said she hopes the program can make a difference not just for one child, but for entire families.

"It would be great if the student has a sibling that we can impact," she said. "The goal is to impact that one family, and if they have siblings we can help pull up and get them on the right track, that would be great."

Jennifer Greene, a bail bondswoman, has launched a scholarship program to support children with incarcerated parents in pursuing higher education and succeeding academically. (FOX 5)

She emphasized the importance of targeted outreach, explaining her decision to focus specifically on students with incarcerated parents.

"People ask, ‘Well why are you choosing kids with parents who are incarcerated?’ and my answer is sometimes you have to be exclusive to be inclusive," Greene said.

The application deadline is August 31, and winners are expected to be announced on September 7. The scholarship funds will be awarded once a student has been accepted into a college.

Greene said her work in the bail industry has given her firsthand experience with generational incarceration — and strengthened her commitment to changing that pattern.

"I’ve seen the father come in. I’ve seen the son come in. Get the son out, father out, mom out. I’ve seen it," she said. "It’s a cycle if you don’t break it."

What you can do:

The scholarship is open to students with incarcerated parents and includes a requirement to submit a 500-word essay. Applicants are asked to respond to one of two prompts: "What does freedom mean to you?" or "What does adversity mean, and how will you use education to give back to your community?"

Free At Last Bail Bonds launched a scholarship aiming to break the cycle of generational incarceration by providing financial assistance and essential tools for academic success. (FOX 5)

To learn more, go to freeatlastbb.com/scholarship.

What's next:

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31 and the winner will be announced on Sept. 7.