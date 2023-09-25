Scholarship in honor of Marietta High School student killed in crash announced

article

A scholarship has been announced in honor of the 16-year-old Marietta High School student who was killed earlier this month after crashing into a tree.

The Marietta Schools Foundation announced the Live Like Liv scholarship, named after Liv Teverino, late last week.

The school district says Teverino was an outstanding athlete with strong grades and leadership skills. The district says she will always be remembered as a "beacon of hope and inspiration."

STUDENTS, FRIENDS MOURN 16-YEAR-OLD MARIETTA TEEN KILLED BY CRASH INTO TREE

Police say Teverino was driving a 2016 Volvo XC90 along Burnt Hickory Road near Devonwood Trail when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Teverino was a junior at the high school at the time of her death.

Details and eligibility requirements will be shared later.