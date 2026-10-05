Scarecrow invasions in North Georgia: Your 2026 guide

article

Scarecrows are taking over downtown squares, sidewalks and gardens across North Georgia this October. From small displays to full-scale invasions, here’s where to find these creative fall characters and plan a seasonal stroll.

Acworth: Fall Scarecrow Display

October

Acworth

Stop for a look at Acworth’s small scarecrow display on Main Street.

Alpharetta: Scarecrow Harvest

Oct. 4-Nov. 1

Downtown Alpharetta and city parks, Alpharetta

Explore patches of life-size scarecrows created by schools, businesses, families and community groups, with a scavenger hunt and voting for favorite displays.

Atlanta: Scarecrows in the Garden

October

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Explore dozens of whimsical scarecrows surrounded by more than 10,000 pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. New for the Garden’s 50th anniversary, supersized scarecrows tower up to 12 feet tall in the Great Lawn Garden.

Ball Ground: Downtown Scarecrow Contest

October; removal deadline Nov. 6

Gilmer Ferry Road and downtown district, Ball Ground

Take a downtown stroll past handmade scarecrows designed to be funny, whimsical and family-friendly. Public voting ends Oct. 30, with winners announced on Halloween.

Blairsville: Scarecrows on the Square

October; exact dates not listed

Downtown square, Blairsville

Downtown merchants dress up the square with creative scarecrows, and visitors can help choose a favorite in the community contest.

Canton: Riverfest Scarecrow Displays

October

Downtown Canton, Canton

Scarecrows get a second act after Riverfest as participating businesses and civic groups move their creations downtown for a month of fall photo opportunities.

Cedartown: Downtown Scarecrow Contest

October-Nov. 9

Historic downtown Cedartown, Cedartown

Discover cheerful, handmade characters from businesses, schools, churches and families during the town’s 10th annual contest. Displays are scheduled to be installed by Oct. 5 and remain through Nov. 9.

Douglasville: Annual Scarecrow Contest

Oct. 1-31

Cultural Arts Center, 8652 Campbellton Street, Douglasville

Check out scarecrows created by local teams, schools, businesses and organizations. Visitors to the Oct. 17 Chili Cook Off and Fall Festival can vote for the People’s Choice winner.

Dunwoody: Scarecrow Showdown and Pumpkin Art Exhibit

Oct. 1-31

Greater Dunwoody Village area, including the historic Cheek Spruill House, Dunwoody

Discover community-created scarecrows throughout the Village and along the Cheek Spruill House fence during the third annual Scarecrow Showdown. New this year, a Pumpkin Art Exhibit adds decorated pumpkins to the monthlong celebration of local creativity.

Ellijay: Harrison Park Scarecrow Invasion

October

Harrison Park, McCutchen Street, Ellijay

Follow the park’s front trail loops past approximately 30 scarecrow displays created by local groups and residents. The organizer’s page lists conflicting end dates, so check for updates before a late-month visit.

Gainesville: Scarecrows in the Gainesville Garden

Oct. 3-Nov. 1

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville, 1911 Sweetbay Drive

Wander woodland paths dotted with imaginative scarecrows inspired by colorful folk art, then vote online for your favorite. The garden is closed Mondays except Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Gainesville: Downtown SQUAREcrows

Oct. 18-31

Historic downtown square, 112 Main Street, Gainesville

The downtown square welcomes a takeover of quirky, playful and sometimes spooky scarecrow creations during this annual community contest.

Hartwell: Stars & Stripes & Scarecrows

October

Downtown square, Hartwell

Patriotic touches meet fall fun as businesses, families and community groups fill the square with scarecrow creations. Displays are scheduled to be in place by Oct. 4, with voting throughout October.

Jasper: Downtown Scarecrow Contest

Oct. 6-Nov. 1

Main Street and locations including Peace Park, Jasper

Meet scarecrows created by local businesses, schools and organizations along Main Street, with additional "Wandering Scarecrows" stationed around downtown.

Kennesaw: Scarecrows on Main

Sept. 29-Nov. 1

Main Street, downtown Kennesaw

Stroll past freestanding scarecrows that show off the personalities of local families, businesses, schools and community groups during the seventh annual display.

Loganville: Scarecrows on Main

Oct. 1-31

Loganville Town Green, Loganville

Enjoy community-made scarecrow displays and vote for the People’s Choice award Oct. 2-14. Winners will be announced at Autumn Fest on Oct. 17.

Marietta: Scarecrows in the Square

Oct. 5-Nov. 1

Glover Park, historic Marietta Square, Marietta

Explore scarecrow displays from schools, clubs, businesses and nonprofits around the square. Pair a visit with HarvestFest on Oct. 17 for more seasonal activities.

Roswell: BOO Y’all Scarecrow Contest

Oct. 1-29

Historic downtown Roswell, Roswell

Browse scarecrows made by merchants, schools, nonprofits and families. Optional $2 votes support nonprofit grants, teacher grants and scholarships through the Roswell Woman’s Club.

Woodstock: Scarecrow Invasion

Oct. 2-Nov. 1

Downtown Woodstock, Woodstock

Hundreds of scarecrows take over downtown in a display of local creativity, with businesses, individuals and nonprofits contributing characters and visitors voting for their favorites.