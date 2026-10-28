Scandinavian crime series gets an American makeover in Apple TV’s 'Nocturne'

The Brief The 10-episode crime drama "Nocturne" will premiere on Apple TV with the first two episodes this Friday, October 30th. The series stars Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham and moves the setting of the bestselling Joona Linna books by Lars Kepler from Scandinavia to Western Pennsylvania. Beetz is no stranger to working on a series that’s dominated by a geographical location, having spent four seasons in the FX hit "Atlanta."



Readers around the world have followed along with "Nordic Noir" detective Joona Linna — and now, Apple TV is giving the character an American makeover.

The 10-episode crime drama "Nocturne" will premiere on Apple TV with two episodes this Friday, October 30th, followed by a new episode every Friday through Christmas. The series stars Liev Schreiber as Jonah Lynn, and moves the setting of the bestselling Lars Kepler books from Scandinavia to Western Pennsylvania.

"I love the genre, you know? The whole ‘Nordic Noir’ thing is really fun," says Schreiber, who also serves as an executive producer on the project. "Finding the American version of that, that bleakness, that solitude…we talked about Maine at one point, and then kind of landed in Western Pennsylvania."

"I said, ‘Let’s find a place in America that would vibe most directly with what we’re trying to accomplish cinematically,’" echoes co-showrunner John Hlavin. "And once we kind of settled on the geography, then the story kind of locked into place."

Co-star Zazie Beetz, who plays FBI agent Saga Bauer and also executive produces, is no stranger to working on a series that’s dominated by a geographical location, having spent four seasons in the FX hit "Atlanta."

"The city, the show, obviously changed my life definitively," says Beetz. "And I thank Atlanta the city for being what it was, inspiring Donald [Glover] and his upbringing there, and creating a show that is really a wonderful reflection of the place — its quirk, its creativity."

The "Nocturne" cast also includes Stephen Graham, Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, and Chrissy Metz. For more information on the show, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interview with Schreiber, Beetz, and Hlavin.