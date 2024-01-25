SCAD TVfest announces honorees, lineup for 12th annual event in Atlanta

article

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced that SCAD TVfest will return to Atlanta Feb. 7-10.

Entering its 12th year in 2024, SCAD TVfest spotlights the best in design, creativity, and innovation in television, streaming, and digital media. Viewers explore the best work and latest trends in broadcast, streaming, cable, web, social media, and advertising, and connect with the top industry insiders working on camera and behind the scenes.

The 2024 festival schedule includes gala premiere screenings, spotlights, panel discussions, Q&A events, and other original content. The full festival lineup will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 25, with passes going on sale at 10 a.m. ET that day. Individual tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31.

This year’s stellar list of SCAD TVfest honorees include Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), who will receive The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award; Joel Kim Booster (Loot), who will receive the Rising Star Award; Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), who will receive the Legend of Television Award; George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez), who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery), who will receive the Spotlight Award; Charlotte Stoudt (The Morning Show), who will receive the Variety Showrunner Award; Josie Totah (The Buccaneers), who will receive the Rising Star Award; and Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice), who will receive the Virtuoso Award. In addition, SCAD will present two SCAD45 Awards recognizing graduates who give all of themselves to their creative careers: to casting professional Deanna Greif (M.F.A., performing arts, 2015) and sound editor Filipe Messeder (B.F.A., sound design, 2016).

The Opening Night Gala screening is the US season two premiere of the Max Original drama series Tokyo Vice. Expected to attend are actors and executive producers Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe; actor Rachel Keller; creator, writer and executive producer J.T. Rogers; and executive producer and director Alan Poul. In addition, the SCAD TVfest will showcase dynamic programs from 20th Television, Apple TV+, BET, Cartoon Network, Hallmark, HBO, Hulu, Max, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, Showtime, Sony Pictures TV, STARZ, Syfy, Universal Studio Group, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros. Television, and more.

Notable guests and shows attending this year's festival include (subject to change):

● The Buccaneers (Apple TV+) with actor Josie Totah

● Death and Other Details (Hulu) with actors Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, and actor/writer Angela Zhou, and producers, showrunners, and writers Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams

● Diarra from Detroit (BET+) with star, creator, and executive producer Diarra Kilpatrick and cast members DomiNque Perry, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Terrell Clark, Jon Chaffin, and Claudia Logan

● Extended Family (NBC) with actor and executive producer Jon Cryer, actors Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison, and creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike O’Malley

● Fellow Travelers (Showtime, Paramount+) with actor Matt Bomer

● Frasier (Paramount+) with actors Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith

● Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic) with actors Aaron Pierre, Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson

● The Gilded Age (HBO) with production designer Bob Shaw and costume designer Kasia Walicka Maimone

● Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video) with voice cast Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Joel Perez, and Jessica Vosk and creator and showrunner Vivienne Medrano

● Hightown (STARZ) with actor Monica Raymund and creator and showrunner Rebecca Cutter

● Invincible (Prime Video) with voice actor Khary Payton and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa

● Invincible Fight Girl (Cartoon Network, Max) with creator and executive producer Juston Gordon-Montgomery, art director David Depasquale, and supervising producer Bryan Newton

● Loot (Apple TV+) with actor Joel Kim Booster

● Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC) with Actor, Executive Producer, and Co-creator George Lopez, Actor, Co-Executive Producer, and Co-creator, Mayan Lopez, and Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Co-creator Debby Wolfe

● Manhunt (Apple TV+) with actors Anthony Boyle, Brandon Flynn, Will Harrison, Hamish Linklater, Lovie Simone, and Matt Walsh and creator, executive producer, and showrunner Monica Beletsky

● The Morning Show (Apple TV+) with showrunner Charlotte Stoudt

● My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim/Max) with voice cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid, co-showrunner and co-executive producer Jake Wyatt, and art director Jane Bak

● Queens (National Geographic) with director and producer Victoria Bromley and editor Amy Fathers

● Resident Alien (Syfy) with actors Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, and Alice Wetterlund and Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner Chris Sheridan

● SCAD Presents: Tours & Attractions (SCAD)

● SCAD Presents: chefATL (SCAD) with host John Gidding

● Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix, Universal Content Productions) with creators, showrunners, and writers Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski

● The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video) with creator, showrunner, and executive producer Cirocco Dunlap and production designer and co-producer Robin Eisenberg

● Sort Of (Max) with co-creator, co-showrunner, writer and actor Bilal Baig, actors Amanda Cordner and Gary Powell, and co-creator, co-showrunner, writer and director Fab Filippo

● Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+) with actor and producer Sonequa Martin-Green

● Tokyo Vice (Max) with actors and executive producers Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe; actor Rachel Keller; creator, writer and executive producer J.T. Rogers; and executive producer and director Alan Poul

● First Look: Turtles All the Way Down (Max) with director Hannah Marks and author and executive producer John Green

● The Way Home (Hallmark) with actors Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow and executive producers Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed

● We’re Here (HBO) with hosts Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale, co-creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, and showrunner, director, and executive producer Peter LoGreco.

The SCAD TVfest panel series will feature multiple panels including actors discussing the thrill of playing iconic characters; power players in the entertainment industry; SCAD alumni; talent behind the lens; casting directors; comedy writers; queer representation; writers; content development and programming executives; animators; and costume designers.

Entertainment Weekly (EW) returns for the seventh year as a media partner to create exclusive interview content at their photo and video studio. They will also curate the Brave Warriors and Bold School panels.

Passes are on sale now at scadtvfest.com. Individual ticket sales will begin Jan. 31. Visit scadtvfest.com for a full event schedule and follow the festival on Facebook at facebook.com/SCADTVfest and on Instagram at @scadtvfest and @scaddotedu.