It’s the day Disney fans have been waiting for, as the company’s latest feature-length animated film opens in theatres nationwide.

Disney’s "Hexed" centers on Billie Doe, a teenager who realizes she possesses magical powers. Those previously-unknown abilities take her to a world of witches called Hexe, where a villainous queen awaits and family secrets are revealed.

Disney’s "Hexed" is an all-new story for Walt Disney Animation Studios, but it features two things you’ve come to expect from the legendary animation powerhouse: star power and awe-inspiring imagery. Regarding the former, the new film features the voices of Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Emmy Award nominee Rashida Jones, and Academy Award winner Jodie Foster. And regarding the latter, Ben Girmann served as an animation supervisor for the character of Billie, using skills he gained right here in Georgia.

"As a supervisor, your main role is kind of maintaining consistency of the character throughout," says Girmann. "There can be over 100 animators, so kind of making sure we're all on the same page."

Girmann is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, where he earned an MFA in Animation. Girmann’s previous Walt Disney Animation Studios credits include "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Encanto," "and "Wish."

"It was very much a practical education. My day-to-day there learning animation is quite similar to my day-to-day as an animator now at the studio," he says of SCAD. "It's amazing how closely it mirrors the real-world experience of working at Disney."

We recently caught up with Girmann to learn more about his journey from SCAD to Disney (next up on his agenda, by the way, is "Frozen 3") — click the video player in this article to check it out. And click here for more information on Disney’s "Hexed."