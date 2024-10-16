SCAD donates thousands of art supplies to metro Atlanta schools

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is donating thousands of art supplies to local schools as part of its "Buzz Bus" initiative.

The donation campaign kicked off this month at Conley Hills Elementary School, where SCAD students personally delivered the supplies and spent the day working one-on-one with young art students.

Additional events are planned for November at College Park Elementary, continuing the university's efforts to support arts education and inspire creativity in students across the Atlanta area.