SC man wanted for robbing two Georgia banks arrested in Tennessee

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 31 mins ago
Gainesville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police said the South Carolina man wanted in connection to bank robberies in Georgia last week has been captured in Tennessee.

Sidney Alan McCollum, 42, of Pickens County, South Carolina, was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee the Gainesville Police Department said Sunday. Investigators said McCollum is responsible for robbing a bank in Gainesville and Toccoa.

"We are thankful for our law enforcement partners, the community and the media for helping locate McCollum. I am extremely grateful to the officers and investigators who worked hard to develop information in this case to ensure McCollum was brought to justice," said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish.

(Gainesville Police Department)

The first robbery happened just before noon on Wednesday at the Northeast Georgia Bank on Big a Road in Toccoa. Police said the suspect went up to the teller and gave her a note stating it was a robbery and demanded money.

After making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, investigators said the robber struck again Friday just after noon, this time at the Wells Fargo in the 1300 block of Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.

Once again, the suspect, who investigators at that point identified as McCollum, handed the teller a note, again making off with an undisclosed amount of money

(Gainesville Police Department)

Both times investigator said McCollum fled the scene on foot, but the second time, security cameras were able to track him to a stolen white 1997 Ford F-350 dual-rear-wheel pickup truck parked behind the Publix in the area of Enota Avenue.

McCollum was awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

