One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Sayvon Tate (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years.

Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.

Tate was found after a search warrant was executed on a DeKalb County location on Wednesday.

He will be charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also lists Tate as one of its most wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and felony probation violation.