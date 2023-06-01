Officials investigating detainee riot at Georgia youth detention center

article

Officials are investigating after detainees at a Georgia juvenile detention center rioted earlier this week.

The Georgia State Patrol tells local news outlets that investigators believe one detainee at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center took a guard’s keys and then let out other inmates in at least part of the center during Monday’s rioting.

State troopers and local police entered, bringing in police dogs to get detainees to follow orders to lay on the ground and place their hands behind their backs.

Troopers found one youth who had been stabbed in the back, while the Department of Juvenile Justice said another person had a chest contusion.

Troopers and officers secured the facility in about an hour.

Juvenile justice officials are investigating.

Georgia’s 19 regional youth detention centers are supposed to provide short-term supervision to youth who have been charged with offenses or youth who have been judged delinquent and are waiting for a long-term placement.