Savannah police swim through freezing water to rescue drowning woman

The Savannah Police Department said first responders rescued a woman from freezing water on Feb. 8 after she jumped from a bridge.

The police department shared body camera video of rescue efforts and audio from a 911 call reporting the incident. Police and firefighters are seen swimming through freezing waters, searching for the drowning woman who jumped from Forest River Bridge.

Police said officers responded at 5:15 p.m. to the Forest River Bridge at Abercorn Street and Heroes Way. Police said someone witnessed a woman leaning far over the bridge and first responders could not see her when they arrived.

Savannah police officers heard gurgling and found the woman under a dock. When efforts to pull the woman out of the water failed, the department said Sgt. Sharif Lockett and Officer William Fitzpatrick jumped into the water and helped others pull the woman onto the dock.

Savannah Police Department officers, other first responders and local boaters found the woman under a dock on the river, the department said. Police said the woman was treated by medical personnel.

"We are so proud of all of the officers involved for their joint rescue actions," Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in a statement. "It was definitely a team effort for all officers, first responders and citizens involved — from the extensive search to the rescue. We know that had these officers not responded and acted so quickly that this could have had a tragic outcome."

