Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson, boater charged with BUI

article

A boat trip over Labor Day weekend on a Georgia lake has ended with one man dead and another person arrested.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, game wardens responded to reports of a possible drowning at Bear Creek on Lake Jackson.

According to investigators, 72-year-old Savannah resident Deppish Kirkland fell overboard while riding on a Sea Hunt center console boat.

The boat operator tried to turn around and pick Kirkland back up, but officials say the operator couldn't find him. He then pinned the location on his GPS and called 911.

After hours of searching, a dive team and game wardens found Kirkland's body around 10:30 a.m., officials said.

Authorities charged the operator of the boat with boating under the influence. Their identity has not been released and officials say no other charges are expected at this time.