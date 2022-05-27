Police searching for missing 13-year-old DeKalb County girl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Officials say 13-year-old Sarah Adams was last seen Thursday near the 7800 block of White Oak Loop in Lithonia.
The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Adams was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve black crop top and black shorts.
If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.