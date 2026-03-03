Sandy Springs police seek woman in spa probe, asking for public's help

article

The Brief Police are seeking Christina Chi Ling Han, also known as "Sandy," for questioning in an ongoing human trafficking and illicit sex investigation. Detectives are investigating multiple massage businesses along Roswell Road and nearby areas. Authorities urge anyone with information to call Sandy Springs police and report suspected trafficking through national hotlines.



The Sandy Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman detectives want to question in connection with an ongoing human trafficking and illicit sexual activity investigation.

What we know:

Investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of Christina Chi Ling Han, also known as "Sandy." Detectives would like to speak with her as part of a probe involving alleged human trafficking and illicit sexual activity at Jade Spa, 8599 Roswell Road, and Massage Springs, 6309 Roswell Road.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to identify and investigate individuals connected to multiple locations, including Pileo Therapy at 195 Cliftwood Drive and Pearl Massage at 8610 Roswell Road, in addition to the Roswell Road businesses previously identified.

"As with previous related cases, including matters involving individuals such as Stephen Scott, also known as ‘AtlantaFunGuy,’ detectives continue to follow leads and seek information relevant to the broader investigation," police said in a statement.

The department issued a warning to those involved in illicit activity.

"The Sandy Springs Police Department will enforce the law. We will not tolerate illicit sexual activity, prostitution, or human trafficking in our community. Those who choose to participate in or support this activity should expect to be identified and held accountable," the statement said.

What's next:

Police said individuals who visited any of the identified establishments should anticipate receiving a letter from the department. Anyone who would like to speak with a detective before being contacted at home or work is asked to call 770-551-6900.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Han’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.

To report suspected human trafficking nationwide, authorities say to contact the Department of Homeland Security by calling the ICE Tip Line at 866-347-2423, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

People can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "BEFREE" to 233733 for confidential assistance.