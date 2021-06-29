Sandy Springs police searching for missing elderly woman

The Sandy Springs Police Department is currently looking for a missing elderly woman they said left her apartment on Tuesday and could be confused.

Sandy Springs police said dozens of officers, K-9s and detectives are looking for 71-year-old Janice Scarborough who walked out of her home on Hightower Trail near Roswell Road.

Police said Scarborough was last seen wearing a black and grey sweater. Police said it’s possible she does not know where or who she is.

Police ask anyone who spots her to contact 911 and reference the missing person from Sandy Springs.

