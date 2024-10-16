Sandy Springs officer pedals against child trafficking in near cross-country charity ride

The Brief A Sandy Springs officer plans to cycle nearly halfway across the US to raise funds for the fight against child trafficking. Officer Redcay aims to collect $10,000 for Zoe International, and will start his journey from Michigan's upper peninsula. Redcay has been preparing for the ride for six months, covering 35-40 miles before his shift as a bike officer and longer rides on weekends. The ride is scheduled from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2. There's a send-off party for Redcay on Thursday night at O'Reilly's Public House.



A Sandy Springs police officer is taking off his badge and putting on his cycling helmet for a good cause. He’s going to ride his bike nearly halfway across the country to raise money to help fight child trafficking.

Next Wednesday, it's smooth sailing for Officer Janssen Redcay who will ride from Michigan’s upper peninsula back down to Sandy Springs.

"I’m raising money," Redcay said.

He’s doing it to bring in $10,000 in donations for Zoe International, an outreach group that fights child trafficking.

Officer Redclay is biking partially across America to raise money for Zoe International, a nonprofit that fights against child trafficking.

Officer Redcay says he's prepped and ready to go. It won't be his first time making a trek like this. He did a similar ride from Austin, Texas back in 2022.

"I’ve been preparing for about six months," Redcay said. He logs a lot of miles each day. "I’ll do 35-40 miles before work. I’m a bike officer. I’ll do my 10-hour shift on a mountain bike, and on the weekends, I’ll do my long rides."

Redcay will cycle for 10 days from Oct. 23 through Nov. 2.

"In the very beginning, I will do high mileage the first five days. I’ll do probably up to 180 miles a day if I can," he said.

Redcay, the father of an 8-year-old daughter, says seeing children forced into the unthinkable is what motivates him to do what he can to combat trafficking.

"As a dad, it breaks my heart. I’m not doing this as a police officer, I just happen to be a police officer," he explained. "I’m doing this as a dad, or as a fellow human."

Redcay is riding on his own time. He’s raised more than $2,000 so far. There’ll be a send-off party for him from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Thursday at O’Reilly’s Public House in Sandy Springs. If you wish to donate, you can send money to Zoe International.