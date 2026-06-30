Sandy Springs police: Driver fled, but license was valid

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The Brief A driver led Sandy Springs police on a chase after believing his license was suspended. Police later discovered the driver's license was actually valid and active. The driver now faces multiple charges after the pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver.



A Sandy Springs driver apparently learned the hard way that it's better to pull over first and ask questions later.

What we know:

Police said a driver who sped away from officers because he thought his license was suspended later discovered it was actually valid all along.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 26, when an officer spotted a white Toyota Tacoma speeding south on Georgia 400 near Northridge Road.

According to police, the driver refused to stop and exited onto Lenox Road, where officers safely ended the pursuit with a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, maneuver.

The driver, identified as Alex Garcia-Trujillo, was taken into custody without further incident and charged with multiple traffic offenses.

After his arrest, Garcia-Trujillo reportedly told officers he fled because he believed his driver's license had been suspended.

A follow-up investigation revealed the opposite was true: His license was valid and active.

What they're saying:

Sandy Springs police used the unusual case as a reminder that fleeing from law enforcement puts officers, other drivers and the public at risk.

"If you're stopped by police, pull over safely and address any legal issues through the appropriate process, not by fleeing," the department said.