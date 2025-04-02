Sandy Springs passes ordinances to curb antisemitic crimes

The Brief Sandy Springs approves new ordinances to address hate crimes after antisemitic flyers appeared across metro Atlanta. One ordinance limits door-to-door soliciting between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.; another creates protest buffer zones. Buffer zone measure drew debate, with officials emphasizing the need to balance public safety and free speech.



In response to a recent string of antisemitic flyers distributed across metro Atlanta, Sandy Springs city leaders have approved two new ordinances aimed at preventing hate crimes and maintaining public safety.

What we know:

The first ordinance restricts door-to-door soliciting and canvassing between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. The second establishes a buffer zone for public demonstrations and protests to help prevent potential harassment and maintain order.

The buffer zone ordinance sparked about an hour of discussion during the city council meeting, with some members raising concerns about balancing safety and free speech.

What they're saying:

"We have to be very careful — between uncomfortable and harassment," said City Councilmember Andy Bauman.

Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone told council members the buffer zone would help officers manage events more effectively and ensure public safety.

Both ordinances passed with the support of city leaders as part of an effort to proactively address hate-fueled activity in the community.