FBI: Sandy Springs man sentenced for nationwide bank fraud, identity theft

Feds say a Sandy Springs man will serve three years in prison for an elaborate fraud scheme that involved using fraudulent bank accounts and stealing people's identities.

The FBI said Sean Christopher Williams, 40 of Sandy Springs, cost banks more than $185,000 and stole the identities of around 35 individual victims whose names and social security numbers were attached to the fraudulent accounts.

In February 2020, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and attempt, and one count of aggravated identity theft. Williams will serve three years in prison, five years of supervised release and be ordered to pay $185,920 in restitution by United States District Court Judge John R. Padova.

RELATED: FBI raids DeKalb County home

Officials said the investigation into Williams' action revealed he used stolen identities to open fraudulent, unfunded accounts at multiple banks.

Williams repeatedly transferred fraudulent funds from one account to another, knowing that the transferring account did not have any funds to support the transfer, officials said.

Investigators determined Williams used the receiving account to pay down debt, including credit cards and student loans, before the receiving bank determined no funds were incoming.

Advertisement

"This was a sophisticated fraud scheme with many victims from across the country, and it took top-notch investigative work to unravel," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "Financial fraud and identity theft are often financially devastating for victims. Prosecuting these cases will continue to be a top priority of the United States Attorney’s Office."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.