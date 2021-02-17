Sandy Springs City Council adopts ordinance targeting street racing

article

The Sandy Springs City Council has a new policy targeting street racers.

City Council members approved the new street racing ordinance at a meeting on Tuesday.

Officials say the new ordinance would provide police in the city "better enforcement options" against those caught organizing or participating in street racing.

The new rule includes spectators involved as well.

Violators could be fined up to $1,000, serve up to six months in jail, or a combination of both.

In addition, any vehicle found being used for street racing or reckless driving exhibitions can be impounded for more than a month or until the case is finished.

In total, the city council says that there have been four reported cases of street racing since October of 2020 - three of which involved arrests.

"Street racing poses a danger for participants and spectators alike. Whenever you mix high speed and driver antics, it is a recipe with a high potential to injure people and even kill someone," Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone said. "With this ordinance, we want to get the word out that street racing won’t be tolerated in our city,"

The new ordinance goes into effect immediately.

