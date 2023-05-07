Suspects wreck, ditch car after jacking in Sandy Springs, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - There's a heavy police presence in a Sandy Springs neighborhood where a stolen vehicle was wrecked and then ditched Sunday evening.
Sandy Springs police are at the scene of Northridge Road and Somerset Court. Officers say the unnumbered suspects fled from them.
So far, no arrests have been made.
