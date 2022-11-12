Sandy Springs burglar returns to scene to give some stuff back

A metro Atlanta police department wants to figure out who was behind a break-in at a Sandy Springs home.

The crook took thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags, but this break-in took a bizarre turn a few days after the crime.

The victim told FOX 5, someone came back a few days later and dumped some of the items in a garbage bag near the mailbox.

"The fact that these people were not afraid to come right back into the same neighborhood again with the items is bizarre, and it's also unsettling," the homeowner said.

Cameras captured images of that person. Sandy Springs Police told us they want to talk with her.

The homeowner did not want to be identified out of concern for her safety. She said the whole situation is scary.

"It was 11 a.m., broad daylight," she said. "We were one of three homes in our neighborhood that was targeted. The person was posing asking for work."

The homeowner said just because some items have been returned does not make this any less of a crime.

If you know anything, call Sandy Springs Police.