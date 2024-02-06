Samurai sword-wielding man arrested in Washington state Walmart after screaming threats, police say

article

A man wielding a samurai sword was arrested inside a Walmart store in Washington over the weekend after he yelled and threatened to hurt people, authorities said.

Ravi Saxena, 43, was reported to be walking in traffic with the sword just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of SE 192 Avenue in Vancouver, Washington, the Vancouver Police Department said.

Saxena walked toward a Walmart parking lot while "screaming and threatening to hurt people," police said.

Ravi Saxena was also found with a 5-inch pocketknife in his possession, according to authorities. (Vancouver Police Department)

Officers arrived just after Saxena entered the store. Police immediately evacuated customers from inside the Walmart while they tracked down the suspect.

Saxena complied with police and surrendered without further incident, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police seized the samurai sword and a 5-inch pocketknife from the suspect.

Saxena was arrested for felony harassment, dangerous weapon and displaying a weapon. No further details about the incident were immediately provided.

Vancouver is a city located on Washington’s border with Oregon and is less than 10 miles from Portland.

