Armed man on the run after shooting Tennessee officer killed in Kentucky, police say

After a massive manhunt to find a man wanted for shooting a Tennessee police officer during a chase Monday night that spanned for nearly 24 hours has ended after authorities said he was confronted in Louisville

Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, shot at a Hendersonville police officer's SUV during a pursuit, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. The officer suffered non-critical wounds from the shooting.

After firing the shots, police said Edwards abandoned his van on the 600 block of Gibson Drive. He then escaped on foot before allegedly stealing a pickup truck whose owner left alone with their keys still inside. Authorities believe he was armed with two guns.

The van police say Samuel Quinton Edwards abandoned during the chase. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives described the truck he may be in as a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with multiple dents, a missing front grill, and damage to the front bumper. That pickup truck was later found in Millersville, just north of Nashville.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Edwards was confronted in Louisville by Kentucky State Police.

The details surrounding the confrontation have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.