Salmonella outbreak tied to 4 Metabolic Meals; discard immediately

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 8, 2025 7:53am EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 5 Atlanta
An undated file image shows salmonella bacteria as seen under a microscope. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Salmonella outbreak linked to "Metabolic Meals" deliveries
    • 14 people sick across 10 states, including 2 in Georgia
    • Customers told to discard specific affected meals

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning customers to throw away certain meals from "Metabolic Meals" after a salmonella outbreak sickened at least 14 people in 10 states, including two in Georgia.

What they're saying:

Additionally, customers should wash items and surgaces that may have touched the affected ready-to-eat meals with hot, soapy water. 

The illnesses are tied to meals delivered the week of July 28, with seven hospitalizations reported but no deaths. 

Affected dishes include four-cheese tortellini, chicken teriyaki, black garlic chicken tenders, and sliced sirloin.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by CDC (linked above). 

