Salmonella outbreak tied to 4 Metabolic Meals; discard immediately

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning customers to throw away certain meals from "Metabolic Meals" after a salmonella outbreak sickened at least 14 people in 10 states, including two in Georgia.

What they're saying:

Additionally, customers should wash items and surgaces that may have touched the affected ready-to-eat meals with hot, soapy water.

The illnesses are tied to meals delivered the week of July 28, with seven hospitalizations reported but no deaths.

Affected dishes include four-cheese tortellini, chicken teriyaki, black garlic chicken tenders, and sliced sirloin.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up