Salmonella outbreak tied to 4 Metabolic Meals; discard immediately
ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning customers to throw away certain meals from "Metabolic Meals" after a salmonella outbreak sickened at least 14 people in 10 states, including two in Georgia.
What they're saying:
Additionally, customers should wash items and surgaces that may have touched the affected ready-to-eat meals with hot, soapy water.
The illnesses are tied to meals delivered the week of July 28, with seven hospitalizations reported but no deaths.
Affected dishes include four-cheese tortellini, chicken teriyaki, black garlic chicken tenders, and sliced sirloin.
Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up