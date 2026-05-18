Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard ducks hits Georgia

The Brief At least four Georgians have become sick in a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry. The CDC says 184 illnesses have been confirmed nationwide, with many cases involving contact with ducks. Health officials warn children under 5 are especially vulnerable, accounting for more than a quarter of reported cases.



At least four people in Georgia have fallen ill as part of a growing multistate salmonella outbreak connected to backyard poultry, according to federal health officials.

What we know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 184 people across the country have been confirmed sick in the outbreak, which investigators have been tracking since April. Health officials believe the true number of infections is likely much higher because many people recover without seeking medical care or getting tested.

The outbreak has been linked to contact with backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks kept at homes rather than commercial facilities. The CDC said the largest outbreak cluster has involved an unusually high number of people reporting contact with ducks.

Federal health officials say more than 25% of the reported illnesses involve children younger than 5 years old. The CDC warns young children should not handle poultry, chicks, eggs or objects near areas where birds live and roam.

"Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean," the CDC said. "These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam."

At least one person has died as a result of the latest outbreak, according to the CDC.

What you can do:

The agency recommends people wash their hands immediately after touching birds, eggs or anything in their environment. Officials also advise people not to touch their mouth or food after handling poultry or being in areas where the birds live.

Symptoms of salmonella can include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, dehydration, dizziness when standing and infrequent urination.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if those affected in Georgia were made ill by direct contact with ducks. The CDC is advising caution when in contact with any backyard poultry.