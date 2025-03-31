Safety app for runners launching at UGA after Laken Riley murder

article

A safety app aimed at protecting runners is launching at the University of Georgia, honoring the memory of Laken Riley, the nursing student who was tragically killed while jogging on campus last year.

The app, called Running Mate, is designed to connect runners with verified companions. In an effort to prioritize safety, all users must pass a background check before creating a profile, according to the Red & Black.

Running Mate also features live location tracking that activates at the start of each run, allowing friends or family to monitor the user’s route in real time.

The app’s launch at UGA comes as part of a broader effort to improve safety for runners at UGA and prevent future tragedies like Riley’s.

Founder and CEO of Running Mate, Dena Lewis, came up with the idea for the app 5 years ago. UGA will be the first college campus to use it.