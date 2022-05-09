Sheriff: 15-year-old runaway Newton County teen missing since Sunday
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Sunday night.
Officials say 15-year-old Sadie Putnam left a home on Robin Hood Road in Covington, Georgia at around 11 p.m. after getting into an argument. That was the last time anyone saw her.
Putnam is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has brownish red hair and brown eyes.
The missing teen was last known to be wearing a black shirt, pajama bottoms with a Yorkie print, and no shoes.
If you have any information that could help find Sadie Putnam, please call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1515.