In Ryan's Name: Mother champions free Narcan distribution in metro Atlanta

Efforts continue in metro Atlanta to provide free Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Doreen Barr, the founder of "In Ryan’s Name", was recently seen stocking a metal box outside The Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City, where it will be available to the public for free 24/7. Barr’s son, Ryan, died eight years ago of an overdose of opioids laced with fentanyl. She says he had been a college athlete who became addicted to painkillers after an injury.

This was the 12th box provided by the organization Georgia Overdose Prevention, many of them around metro Atlanta and throughout north Georgia. This one contains fentanyl test strips, Narcan nasal spray as well as injectables. This is the first box in Peachtree City and Barr says it's the second in Fayette County, where her family has lived for over 30 years.

Peachtree City Police say they’ve seen a huge jump in drug use since the COVID pandemic.

Felony drug charges are up 158% in four years, and DUIs involving drugs up 94% in the same time; police say this is playing out in every community.

Doreen Barr, the founder of "In Ryan’s Name", is on the missing to prevent another opioid overdose, which claimed her own son's life. (FOX 5)

First responders say they are seeing the life-saving potential of Narcan, and they say making it widely available for people to have in their homes is crucial.

The Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City, where the box is located, is one of the largest providers of free medical care in metro Atlanta.

The Narcan is free to anyone and should be kept in the home and available if needed.