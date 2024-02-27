Ryan Gosling will perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars: report

Ryan Gosling will reportedly take the Oscars stage next month to perform "I’m Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie," according to Variety .

DailyMail.com first confirmed the news, and FOX Television Stations reached out to the academy to confirm.

Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film – received a supporting nomination for his role in the movie, and "I’m Just Ken" was nominated for best original song.

"I’m Just Ken" is performed by Gosling in the Hollywood blockbuster, which was easily the biggest hit of the year with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales.

Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

In February, the actor told Variety that he would "be open" to performing at the awards show, but said he hadn’t yet been asked to perform.

"It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," Gosling said, adding, "I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it."

"I’m Just Ken" is one of two "Barbie" tracks that earned an Oscar nomination for best original song. The other is "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, which won the Grammy for best song written for visual media over "I’m Just Ken."

In December, Gosling released the " I'm Just Ken " EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

The 96th annual ceremony will air live on ABC on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host, with the ceremony moved up an hour, to 7 p.m. Eastern.