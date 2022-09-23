Search for woman last seen heading towards River Road in DeKalb County

article

Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman last seen Friday morning.

Ruther Dewitt was last her home around 10:30 a.m. and was picked up by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras walking towards River Road, the DeKalb County Police Department says.

Dewitt is described by police as being 5-feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, pink top and beige pants with a pink wallet.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for Dewitt.

Call the DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710 or 911 if seen.