Russia-Ukraine conflict causes cybersecurity concerns in US

A bulletin from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an agency with the Department of Homeland Security warns private and public entities to look out for hacks, malware, and other cyberattacks.

The alert comes amid the Russian assault on Ukraine.

The United States and its western allies have placed sanctions against Russia, including some major banks.

The action has caused a run-on Russian financial institutions with middle-class citizens there waiting in long lines trying to get cash.

Could Russia retaliate and try to interfere with US banks?

Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, a security analyst, said just as Russia hacked into Ukrainian infrastructure, authorities here want companies and agencies to recognize the threat is real.

"I do not think the financial institutions here are in peril," Benoit-Kurtz said, "but we all should be vigilant."

To learn more about the type of attacks used, read the full alert from CISA.

