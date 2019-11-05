Rushion McDonald from the "Money Making Conversations" podcast stops by Good Day Atlanta

article

He's a two time Emmy award-winning executive producer, motivational speaker, and host of the podcast "Money Making Conversations."

Rushion Mcdonald stops by to talk to Alyse Eady about steps to finding success as entrepreneurs or small business owners.

Below is a list of tips Rushion gave in regard to helping find success in business.

SUCCESS IS IN ALL IN THE DETAILS

WHAT'S THE GOLDEN RULE OF STARTING A BUSINESS?

NEVER LET YOUR EMOTIONS GUIDE YOUR DECISION MAKING

RULES ON HIRING FAMILY

"DON'T EVER HIRE SOMEONE WHO GOES TO YOUR MAMA INSTEAD OF CALLING H-R"

DON'T BE TOO HUMBLE... TOOT YOUR OWN HORN

For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.