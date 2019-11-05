Expand / Collapse search

Rushion McDonald from the "Money Making Conversations" podcast stops by Good Day Atlanta

Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
BelAward-winning executive producer and motivational speaker Rushion McDonald talks about the steps to finding success.

ATLANTA - He's a two time Emmy award-winning executive producer, motivational speaker, and host of the podcast "Money Making Conversations."

Rushion Mcdonald stops by to talk to Alyse Eady about steps to finding success as entrepreneurs or small business owners. 

Below is a list of tips Rushion gave in regard to helping find success in business.

  • SUCCESS IS IN ALL IN THE DETAILS
  • WHAT'S THE GOLDEN RULE OF STARTING A BUSINESS?
  • NEVER LET YOUR EMOTIONS GUIDE YOUR DECISION MAKING
  • RULES ON HIRING FAMILY
  • "DON'T EVER HIRE SOMEONE WHO GOES TO YOUR MAMA INSTEAD OF CALLING H-R"
  •  DON'T BE TOO HUMBLE... TOOT YOUR OWN HORN 

For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.

