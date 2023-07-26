Political expert reactions pour in after Rudy Giuliani concedes

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has conceded that he made false statements about two Georgia election workers.

It’s a stunning development in a defamation lawsuit against him regarding claims made in the 2020 election.

GIULIANI SAYS HE ‘DOES NOT CONTEST’ HE MADE FALSE STATEMENTS ABOUT GEORGIA ELECTION WORKERS

"It’s really sad, and I’m glad these two women got justice," Tharon Johnson said.

"I don’t think there are many Republican voters out there who were shocked to see Rudy Giuliani didn’t have facts or evidence to back up the claims repeatedly," Brian Robinson said.

Reactions poured in from both sides of the aisle after Giuliani's concession was made in his latest court filing on Tuesday.

Giuliani accused Fulton County workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss of passing USB drives. In his words, he described it ‘like vials of heroin or cocaine’ that he used to help spread heavily edited security proof online.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani talks to members of the press before he leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Giuliani is sued Expand

FULTON COUNTY ELECTION WORKERS ASK FOR ‘SEVERE’ SANCTIONS ON GIULIANI OVER DEFAMATION EVIDENCE

"I think what this shows is a pattern of ruthless behavior from Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, and the other corrupt and unethical people a part of his campaign team," Johnson said.

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson says this will help lay the foundation when it comes to possible indictments in Georgia against Former President Donald Trump.

"I think this absolutely helps the case with D.A. Willis who has been very methodical and doing her best to keep the proceedings quiet and making sure nobody is tampering. I think this adds on to the evidence," Johnson said.

TRUMP ASKS GEORGIA SUPREME COURT TO QUASH SPECIAL JURY REPORT, DISQUALIFY FULTON COUNTY DA

"I think the electorate is ready to move on from 2020. That’s why I don’t think there will be a lot of local interest in Fani Willis' indictment when they come out," Robinson said.

Republican strategist Brian Robinson says the news will not impact how many in his party will vote. Robinson says many republicans already didn’t believe Giuliani’s claims.

GEORGIA ELECTION WORKERS REACH SETTLEMENT TERMS WITH OAN

"It will be difficult to see Rudy Giuliani continuing on as any sort of credible source of leadership in the country. He had that as the mayor of New York coming out of 9/11. He was America's mayor," Robinson said.

Johnson believes this could impact republicans overall in the 2024 elections.

"Ultimately, with the pattern of the behavior and the drip-drop of the indictments, it hurts him with the moderates that have historically decided who the President of the United States will be," Johnson said.

Representatives for Rudy Giuliani sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss. This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case," Ted Goodman, political advisor to Mayor Rudy Giuliani.