Royston police officer saves woman from burning bedroom

A Royston police officer is being honored after she saved a woman from a burning bedroom early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

First responders were sent to a residential structure fire around 2:20 a.m. on Grover Street, including Ptl. Elizabeth Eddy.

When Ptl. Eddy arrived; she saw flames coming from a bedroom window, and a woman was inside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ptl. Elizabeth Eddy who saved a woman from a burning home on February 4, 2026. (Royston Fire Department)

She entered the burning home and pulled the woman outside, saving her life.

The woman and another person who managed to escape the fire were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

Another officer, Ptl. Josh Fowler witnessed the rescue and explained that Ptl. Eddy was in the burning house for over a minute, battling the extreme heat, heavy smoke, and other hazards.

"In my 22 years of law enforcement experience, I have rarely witnessed such an act of bravery. Officer Eddy displayed extraordinary courage and heroism by placing herself in immediate danger to save another person’s life," Fowler said.

What's next:

Royston Police Chief Brooks Moorhead has recommended Ptl. Eddy for the department’s "Life Saving with Valor" award.

"Patrolman Elizabeth Eddy went above and beyond her duties, placing herself in grave danger to save a Royston resident. We are blessed to have her as a member of this department. She sets the bar high for us all," Chief Brooks said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.