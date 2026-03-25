Armed and dangerous man wanted in Dawson County murder

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The Brief Deputies seek 52-year-old Roy Joseph Holloway for a deadly Tuesday shooting in Dawson County. Holloway may be traveling with Ariel Decarli, who is wanted for questioning by investigators. The victim died on Georgia Highway 136, but their identity has not been released.



An armed and dangerous man is on the run, wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Dawson County on Tuesday.

What we know:

It happened in the area of Georgia Highway 136 just west of Keith Evans Road.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Roy Joseph "JoJo" Holloway of Ball Ground, shot and killed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the two knew each other.

Holloway may be in the company of 43-year-old Ariel Decarli, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder.

Holloway is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes, and a bald head.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The circumstances behind the deadly shooting have not been released.

The relationship between Holloway and the victim, as well as Holloway to Decarli, remains unclear.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip at 706-265-4744 or contact our non-emergency line at 706-344-3636.