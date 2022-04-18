Atlanta brewery crafts beer to benefit Ukrainian refugee children

With each pour from an Upper Westside Atlanta taproom is an outpouring of help for those suffering in the war-torn country of Ukraine.

A quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been driven from their homes since Russia began its invasion in February.

"I think the worst part is just seeing the kids. We have a daughter. She's 8," said Craig Mycoskie, the director of brewing operations for Round Trip Brewing.

Mycoskie and wife Amy felt like they needed to do something - or brew something.

"It's a dry hopped Krystallweizen. And I never used Polish hops before. So I thought it would be an interesting tie-in, especially with the Ukrainian refugees going to Poland," Mycoskie explained.

So their team got to work collaborating on the limited release. One helper was Mycoskie’s former professor from the University of Georgia, who is from Ukraine and helped connect them with an artist who provided the artwork on their to-go can’s label.

The name of the beer is 'MRIYA' – which translates to ‘Dream’ in English.

The couple then reached out to the Polish Club of Atlanta for guidance on where to direct their fundraising money. Members suggested Poland’s Happy Kids Foundation, now helping to evacuate and resettle children from orphanages and foster care.

"The Happy Kids Foundation is helping Ukrainian children in foster care psychologically and medically until they can go back home," Amy Mycoskie said.

For every pour or six pack, $3 goes to that organization.

"We just started selling the beer, and it's doing fabulous. We sold about a third of our six packs in a day. I think people getting to help and try a new beer – that doesn't hurt either," Amy said, laughing.

If you want another way to help, The Polish Club of Atlanta is currently collecting donations in the Johns Creek area and will be present on Johns Creek International Day on April 30 with Polish food, desserts, and huge hearts supporting the fundraising.