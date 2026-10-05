Roswell’s scarecrow invasion raises money for community

The Brief Roswell's BOO Y'aLL is an annual Halloween celebration which invites local businesses, schools, teams, nonprofits, and families to claim one of the city’s lampposts and dress it up for a creative scarecrow display! The event is a fundraiser benefiting education and nonprofits in North Fulton, and works by encouraging people to vote for their favorite scarecrows by making a donation. The Roswell Women’s Club is also hosting an event called Sip & Stroll at BOO Y'aLL on Sunday, October 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. along Canton Street.



We won’t want to alarm you, but something very strange is happening in Roswell right now!

The Metro Atlanta suburb is being overtaken by scarecrows — not three or four, but nearly a hundred! It’s all part of BOO Y'aLL, the annual Halloween celebration which invites local businesses, schools, teams, nonprofits, and families to claim one of the city’s 91 lampposts and dress it up for a creative scarecrow display!

The event is a fundraiser benefiting education and nonprofits in North Fulton, and works by encouraging people to vote for their favorite scarecrows by making a donation (through DONATE2VOTE, $2 per vote). Voting ends on October 29th, and winners will be announced on the 30th.

BOO Y'aLL is presented by the Roswell Women’s Club, which is also hosting an event called Sip & Stroll @ BOO Y'aLL on Sunday, October 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. along Canton Street. Tickets to the event are $55 per person (or $100 for two), and include sips from participating merchants including Rock 'N' Taco, Truth Be Told, Table & Main, and Lola's Burger and Tequila Bar. Roswell Women’s Club members say the event is also the perfect opportunity to check out all the scarecrows and cast your votes!

To purchase tickets to Sip & Stroll @ BOO Y'aLL, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Roswell, getting a first look at the scarecrows taking over Canton Street!