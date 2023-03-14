Two teens charged after friend shot in face in Marietta basement

Two teens have been charged in a shooting police said took place in a Roswell subdivision in early March.

Roswell Police responded to calls of a person shot at a home in the 500 block of Wexford Hollow Run. They found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Through an investigation, officers and detectives discovered the victim was in a basement with two friends: a 15-year-old male and another 17-year-old male.

Officials said it was the 15-year-old who pointed the handgun at the victim and fired, hitting him in the face. He then handed the weapon to the 17-year-old suspect who fled the scene to hide it before authorities arrived.

Police said they believe this incident was the result of "the negligent misuse of a firearm among young people," and that there was no argument or dispute that led up to it.

The exact circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

The 15-year-old was not identified due to his age. He was arrested, transported to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, tampering with evidence, obstruction and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Ar'Zjon King (Credit: Marietta Police Department) (Supplied)

Ar'Zjon King was identified as the 17-year-old suspect who hid the gun. He was arrested and sent to the Fulton County Jail. King has been charged with tampering with evidence.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) to leave an anonymous tip.