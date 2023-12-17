Expand / Collapse search

2 Roswell synagogues receive bomb threats

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Roswell
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Roswell Police Department is investigating two bomb threats that were reportedly emailed to two different synagogues in the area on Sunday morning.

Multi-agency Explosive Ordinance Detection K-9 teams swept the two places of worship and say they found "nothing suspicious."

However, police say this seems to be part of a larger trend as similar bomb threats were sent to other synagogues across metro Atlanta.

This investigation remains ongoing.