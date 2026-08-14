Roswell stitches Broadway musical 'Quilters' into America250 celebration

The Brief "Quilters: A Musical" opens at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center this evening and runs through August 23rd, in a production made possible through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts The show ran briefly on Broadway in 1984 and was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical is being presented as part of the city's America250 celebration, which is dubbed "A Tapestry of Generations."



Roswell has dubbed its year-long America250 celebration "A Tapestry of Generations" — and if you know anything about Broadway musicals, you know there's one that "seamlessly" fits the theme.

We're talking about "Quilters: A Musical," which ran briefly on Broadway in 1984 but was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It's since become a staple at theaters across the country, and the Roswell Cultural Arts Center will join that list this weekend.

"Quilters: A Musical" opens at the Roswell venue this evening and runs through August 23rd, in a production made possible through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The show is directed by Amelia Fischer and choreographed by Michelle Stowers, and the cast is headlined by Atlanta favorite Terry Burrell, whose work on Broadway includes productions of "Dreamgirls" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Roswell leaders say the musical is especially appropriate given the city's history as a mill town, including textile mills. The show itself tells the story of American pioneer women, whose stories help shape the developing country.

Showtimes for "Quilters: A Musical" are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest Street in Roswell. Tickets start at $36.75 — click here for more information.

We spent the morning in Roswell, getting exclusive backstage access to the show and even learning a few moves from the choreographer! Click the video player in this article to check it out!